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Get your Christmas shopping sorted with a present that will keep everyone on your list informed and entertained.

Save an extra £10 on annual subscriptions this Christmas (or £5 off everything else) - it's the perfect chance to get your last minute gifts sorted.

PRINT + DIGITAL From £50 for the first 13 weeks Give The Week Quarterly subscriptions from £55 £50 Annual subscriptions from £198 £188 Weekly magazine delivery Read every issue early on the app, or listen on the go Full access to web articles Curated daily digests of the latest news All Christmas gift subscriptions start with the first issue in the New Year. Cancel or pause at any time. DIGITAL From £34 for the first 13 weeks Give The Week Quarterly subscriptions from £39 £34 Annual subscriptions from £117 £107 Read every issue early on the app, or listen on the go Full access to web articles Curated daily digests of the latest news All Christmas gift subscriptions start with the first issue in the New Year. Cancel or pause at any time. PRINT From £49 for the first 13 weeks Give The Week Quarterly subscriptions from £54 £49 Annual subscriptions from £194 £184 Weekly magazine delivery All Christmas gift subscriptions start with the first issue in the New Year. Cancel or pause at any time.

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Saturday Wrap A look back at some of the stories that you may have missed, from The Week magazine. Sunday Shortlist A collection of the magazine's cultural reviews, across film, TV, books, podcasts, music and more. Morning Report A concise digest of what happened overnight and how the world is reacting, delivered each weekday morning. Evening Review Make sense of the day's events in a distinctive and analytical 15-minute package, delivered each weekday evening.

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