Christmas Flash Sale
Get your Christmas shopping sorted with a present that will keep everyone on your list informed and entertained.
Save an extra £10 on annual subscriptions this Christmas (or £5 off everything else) - it's the perfect chance to get your last minute gifts sorted.
PRINT + DIGITAL
Quarterly subscriptions from
£55 £50
Annual subscriptions from
£198 £188
Weekly magazine delivery
Read every issue early on the app, or listen on the go
Full access to web articles
Curated daily digests of the latest news
All Christmas gift subscriptions start with the first issue in the New Year. Cancel or pause at any time.
DIGITAL
Quarterly subscriptions from
£39 £34
Annual subscriptions from
£117 £107
Read every issue early on the app, or listen on the go
Full access to web articles
Curated daily digests of the latest news
All Christmas gift subscriptions start with the first issue in the New Year. Cancel or pause at any time.
Quarterly subscriptions from
£54 £49
Annual subscriptions from
£194 £184
Weekly magazine delivery
All Christmas gift subscriptions start with the first issue in the New Year. Cancel or pause at any time.
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Cape Town’s colourful buildings and wild, windswept coastline
The Week Recommends Spend a few days exploring the South African capital and its nature-filled surroundings
By Laura French Published
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Longer estrogen exposure may help women’s brain health
Under the radar The hormone can affect blood flow to the brain
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
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Russia’s last independent newspaper shutters amid Kremlin pressure
The Explainer Novaya Gazeta had been reporting on Russia for over 30 years
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published