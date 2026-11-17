Another major blow for press freedom has been struck in Russia with the closure of Novaya Gazeta, considered the country’s last remaining independent newspaper. The news outlet often clashed with the Russian government, and many critics believe the Kremlin ultimately enforced its shuttering.

What happened to Novaya Gazeta?

The paper, founded in 1993 amid a newly democratic Russia, has long drawn the ire of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Novaya Gazeta was “stripped of its print and online registrations, with officials blaming missing paperwork,” said NBC News. The final hit came after the newspaper was “designated a ‘foreign agent’ and ordered to vacate its offices” in central Moscow last week, said Reuters.

Banks also announced they would stop processing Novaya Gazeta’s reader donations, the paper’s only income source, effectively leaving it no choice but to close. So ends an outlet that survived many trials over the years, including “six murders, death threats, an acid attack on its co-founder, raids and interrogations by the security services, wartime censorship and the seizure of its printing press,” said The New York Times. The book is now closed on an organization that helmed “investigations into corruption and critical coverage of the Kremlin,” said NBC.

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What does this mean for the press in Russia?

Novaya Gazeta’s closure is being lamented as another symbol of shrinking press freedoms in an increasingly authoritarian nation. It is a “grave blow to freedom of expression and the public’s right to information,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in a press release, but it’s also representative of Russia’s “repression of independent media, journalists and civil society.” This was the “only independent newspaper that says what reality is,” said Nina Khrushcheva, the great-granddaughter of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, to NBC.

Russia’s Constitution has been “raped, tortured, gagged and thrown into prison for a very long time,” Noyaya Gazeta’s editorial board said in a translated closure announcement. The “killing of Novaya Gazeta is yet another piece of evidence.” In a final act, the outlet’s editor-in-chief “took down the six black-and-white portraits of the slain staffers” that hung in the newsroom, said NBC, including Anna Politkovskaya, who was assassinated in 2006 on Putin’s birthday. (Putin has denied any involvement.) A sign above the former office now says: “Novaya Gazeta used to live here.”

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