Sandwiched between cobalt-blue, Atlantic-etched coastline and hulking, majestic peaks, Cape Town is a postcard kind of place.

In the centre, the colourful buildings of historic Bo-Kaap glow against an often-blue sky, while on the coast, beaches like Camps Bay gleam floury-white, sunsets bouncing off the water. The vibe is cool and laid-back, with locals sipping flat whites and gathering at weekend street-food markets, while the surrounding Cape Peninsula coastline and nearby winelands make an outdoorsy lifestyle here normal.

Wealth disparity is clearly evident and many residents still live in townships, most of which lie to the southeast – though many of these now welcome tourists through community-led initiatives, offering an insight into another side of the city beyond the gloss.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Sign up

Latest Videos From The Week US Watch full video here:

From the vineyards to the museums, here’s how to spend a few days exploring the South African capital and its nature-filled surroundings.

Things to do

The waterfront is where you’ll find the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Image credit: Wirestock / Getty)

The Victoria & Alfred Waterfront



Any visit here should start with an amble along the V&A Waterfront – a sleek, polished development set along the city’s historic working harbour. It’s something of a tourist hotspot, with shops, restaurants and attractions lining the water, but locals come here to play too, and there’s a fun, buzzing vibe – especially at weekends, when musicians play in the squares.

If you’re here on a Saturday or Sunday morning, visit the Oranjezicht City Farm Market to get a feel for hip, cosmopolitan Cape Town; think homemade soaps, quirky knits, tons of fresh produce and a big food hall with cuisines from all over, set between timber beams and wood-chip floors that feels distinctly Scandi.

The waterfront is also where you’ll find the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA) – the largest museum in the world dedicated to contemporary African art. Housed in a former grain silo, this is a behemoth of design, with a giant concrete atrium, curved walls, kaleidoscopic window panels and glass lifts that whisk you between multiple floors; expect paintings, sculptures, photography and installations, with rotating exhibitions showcasing works from Africa and its international diaspora.

Sign up to get Today’s Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the day’s biggest news and analysis – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Robben Island

If you want to delve into South Africa’s turbulent history, a trip to Robben Island, accessed by a 45-minute ferry ride from the waterfront, is well worth your time. This is where Nelson Mandela was incarcerated for 18 years, alongside thousands of other anti-apartheid activists. Tours of the former prison island start with a coach trip to see the quarries where inmates worked, before a guide leads you into the cells.

Our guide was a former prisoner who shared personal stories of his time here, and it was one of the most memorable and eye-opening, if sobering, moments on my trip to the city.

Bo-Kaap

Delve into another part of Cape Town’s history on a visit to Bo-Kaap, back in the centre. Built in the 1760s by Dutch colonist Jan de Waal and today marked out by its rainbow-painted houses, this is the oldest living neighbourhood in Cape Town. Slaves from Malaysia, Indonesia, Africa and beyond were brought to the area in the 18th century; emancipated communities later settled here, creating a vibrant Cape Malay culture that you’ll see in everything from the architecture to the food.

This is the place to try South Africa’s famous bobotie (baked, creamy casserole made with spiced, curried minced meat and fruit), alongside fragrant butter chicken curries and koesister, a deep-fried, doughy treat infused with ginger, cardamom and cinnamon; head to Bo-Kaap Kombuis to sample them.

Other highlights include the Bo-Kaap Museum, the Auwal Mosque and, for something a little quirkier, Nathan Chikoto’s gallery-shop, where artworks made from bottle caps, aluminium cans and other recycled materials depict life and culture in the townships.

Boulders Beach is famous for its colony of more than 2,000 African penguins (Image credit: Bkamprath / Getty)

Outdoor adventures: Table Mountain, the Cape Peninsula and Boulders Beach

Cape Town isn’t only about the history and culture, of course; its proximity to nature is one of its biggest draws, with lots of hikes and cycling routes accessible from the centre. Several trails can take you to the top of Table Mountain – the Platteklip Gorge route is among the most popular, with sweeping views of the city centre and Atlantic beyond as you ascend. The cable car can take you back down, or both ways if you’d rather skip the strain.

If you want to get closer to the coast, a tour of the surrounding Cape Peninsula is something of a rite of passage. Stretching around 32 miles, this rugged sweep of mountains, beaches and sandstone cliffs makes for a dramatic coastal drive. I explored on a private excursion with AWOL Tours , our car dwarfed beneath the ochre-red cliffs of Chapman’s Peak Drive as we made our way along a winding coastal road to reach Cape Point and the Cape of Good Hope, where rocky headlands jut above the sloshing Atlantic.

On a hike amid the fynbos of Table Mountain National Park (which stretches all the way along the peninsula), we spotted giant ostriches, baboons and eland, and it felt a world away from the city.

The highlight of the Peninsula for many, though, is Boulders Beach, famous for its colony of more than 2,000 African penguins. We watched from the boardwalk as these tiny birds bathed on the shore, waddling out to sea between giant granite boulders on pearly sand.

While you can get to Boulders Beach independently from the city, it’s worth seeing as part of a wider Peninsula tour if you want to appreciate the full charm of the region – this wild, windswept coastline is one of the things that makes Cape Town genuinely special.

Where to stay

Rooms are vibrant and strikingly designed at The Silo Hotel (Image credit: The Silo Hotel)

The Silo Hotel

Cape Town isn’t short of stand-out hotels, but if you want a lively, genuinely unique stay in the heart of the action, The Silo on the V&A Waterfront is excellent. Set on the sixth floor of the same building as the Zeitz MOCAA – where guests get free entry – this vibrant, strikingly designed spot puts a big focus on contemporary African art and houses its own gallery. Its 28 suites are all individually designed, with bold colours, jazzy light fixtures, black-and-white-checked bathrooms and other eclectic touches. There’s also a spa, rooftop pool, bar and Granary Café restaurant serving South African-inspired food, with bird’s-eye waterfront views.

Ellerman House

For an entirely different take on luxury that puts peace and seclusion front and centre, look to Ellerman House. Boasting its own private art collection, it’s set in a quiet coastal spot overlooking the sea, with the V&A Waterfront a 10-minute drive away. Once the summer home of shipping magnate Sir John Ellerman, it’s built in Edwardian style and feels very much like a lavish, elegant house, complete with polished wooden floors, a cosy library and suave lounge areas. Its 13 bedrooms (and two villas) are all huge and beautifully designed, and there’s also an intimate restaurant focused on fresh, seasonal ingredients, an outdoor pool set in manicured gardens, and a Wine Gallery housing more than 10,000 bottles.

Babylonstoren

Beyond the city itself, there’s more to see, and I highly recommend a stay in the Cape Winelands if you want to unwind in nature and experience the region’s farm-to-table gastronomy.

Babylonstoren – around a 45-minute drive from Cape Town, close to Franschhoek – has long been regarded as one of the most iconic properties in the area and for good reason. Built on the site of a working farm first established in 1692, it’s huge, and an entire destination in itself, with vineyards, fruit and vegetable gardens, a wine cellar offering tours and tastings and a tucked-away spa with an indoor-outdoor pool in the greenery.

Guests can choose from a whole array of experiences, from olive oil blending and olfactory workshops to sunset mountain tours, and the food is exceptional. Breakfast at on-site restaurant Babel was a farm-to-table spread of sausages, eggs, tomatoes, fresh fruit, cheeses, homemade chutneys and just-baked bread. Dinner was a multi-course menu featuring macadamia houmous, delicate roasted cauliflower and coconut risotto, among other produce. You can visit as a day guest, but I recommend staying if you want to fully immerse yourself; accommodation is in farmhouse-style cottages with whitewashed walls, traditional fireplaces and luxury touches, making for an atmospheric retreat that feels like a real escape.

Spier Hotel & Wine Farm

Closer to Stellenbosch, Spier Hotel & Wine Farm is equally charming. This family-run, smaller-scale retreat puts the emphasis on organic, regenerative farming, with a number of organic wines made here.

Re-opened last year following a large-scale renovation, the hotel sits on a 334-year-old working farm and is spread across a cluster of historic buildings that makes it feel like its own village. On site is a ‘herbal bath house’, a ‘picnickery’ deli store, a pool, a rooftop bar and 76 rooms and sprawling suites, plus a handful of villas.

Vegetables, herbs and salad greens from its organic gardens feature on the menus alongside other local ingredients, and the grounds are exceptionally picturesque. Guests can explore on an e-bike or Segway tour, learning more about the various regenerative techniques used on the farm and vineyards and showing another side to this tranquil, emerald-green region.

Staff are warm and welcoming, making you feel at home right away – though after just a few days in and around Cape Town, I’d come to expect nothing less. This is a region with heart and soul, and you could easily spend several weeks getting to know its many different sides, and still have more to discover.

Laura French was a guest of The Silo, Ellerman House, Babylonstoren and Spier Hotel & Wine Farm