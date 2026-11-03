Barcelona’s unique architecture and must-visit galleries

The sunny Catalan capital is an art lover’s dream

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Barcelona at sunrise viewed from park Guell
Park Güell: a complex of gardens featuring Gaudí’s signature architectural details and colours
(Image credit: Pol Albarrán / Getty Images)

When it comes to cultural city breaks, there are few places more iconic than Barcelona.

The Catalan capital has been a popular destination for decades, and with good reason. Sitting just south of the glorious Costa Brava, it provides the perfect mixture of urban fun and beach break, with around 300 sunny days per year and almost three miles of golden sand and warm Mediterranean waters.

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Jaymi McCann

Jaymi McCann is a freelance journalist who writes extensively on travel for The Week, as well as publications including The Telegraph, National Geographic, Rough Guides, The i Paper and The Mail on Sunday. She has a degree in English literature from the University of Glasgow, a master’s in newspaper journalism from City University London, and 15 years of experience on Fleet Street. She specialises in writing about Scotland, as well as cruising, city guides and foodie travel. Jaymi loves to discover new places, particularly in Switzerland, Germany and southern Europe. Her Glasgow guide for The Week won a gong at the annual Media Getaway Awards.

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