Barcelona’s unique architecture and must-visit galleries

When it comes to cultural city breaks, there are few places more iconic than Barcelona .

The Catalan capital has been a popular destination for decades, and with good reason. Sitting just south of the glorious Costa Brava, it provides the perfect mixture of urban fun and beach break, with around 300 sunny days per year and almost three miles of golden sand and warm Mediterranean waters.

But visitors can also expect an unrivalled food scene, a thriving nightlife, world-class museums, unique architecture and a medieval old town that entices you to just keep wandering. So, perhaps it’s time to brush up on your Catalan, pack the sun cream, and head to the Spanish coast for some well deserved fun in the sun.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Sign up

Latest Videos From The Week US Watch full video here:

Things to do

Antoni Gaudí’s masterpiece is a must see (Image credit: Eloi Emella / Getty)

First things first, this is a must-see. After 144 years of construction, architect Antoni Gaudí’s masterpiece, the Sagrada Familia, was inaugurated this summer after the final piece of the Tower of Jesus Christ was installed in February.

It still isn’t completely finished but nonetheless this church is the spiritual heart of Barcelona, a monument to the creativity and ambition of a historic city. As such, it gets very busy and it is best appreciated with a tour guide to explain Gaudí’s vision and point out the little details that make it special. We used Get Your Guide, which meant we had speedy entry as well as a local expert who helped us appreciate its significance. This also had a boat trip included, a lovely way to cool off after a day walking Barcelona’s lanes.

If you’re feeling inspired by Gaudí, take a 30-minute walk through the Eixample district from the Sagrada Familia and you will find the Casa Batlló, known as the house of bones, and Casa Milà, with its surreal undulating exterior. Further afield is Park Güell, a complex of gardens featuring Gaudí’s signature architectural details and colours.

Back in the centre, wander from the Plaça de Catalunya down the famous La Rambla boulevard, under construction at the moment, towards the Gothic Quarter. Here you will find the 700-year-old Catedral de Barcelona, the Basílica de Santa Maria del Pi and several squares, including the Plaça Real and the Plaça de Sant Jaume, where city hall sits.

Sign up to get Today’s Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the day’s biggest news and analysis – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Views and more can be found at Montjuïc, a park on a hill that you can either walk up to, take public transport or ride the cable car. There is lots to discover, from a 17th-century military fortress to the almost 100-year-old Magic Fountains.

Barcelona is a creative city and art lovers won’t want to miss the Picasso Museum, the Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya, Fundació Joan Miró or the Museu d’Art Contemporani de Barcelona.

Try the Palau de la Música Catalana, L'Auditori or Gran Teatre del Liceu for concerts of international significance, while you can find flamenco in venues like Los Tarantos and Tablao Flamenco Cordobes.

Football fans may also fancy a pilgrimage to Barcelona’s famous Camp Nou stadium.

Eating and drinking

Day-to-day the menu at Fauna focuses on Mediterranean ingredients (Image credit: IHG Hotels & Resorts)

Mercat de Boqueria is the most famous food market in Barcelona, but you can also find fresh produce at Mercat de Santa Caterina, while Mercat de Sant Antoni and Mercat Ninot are popular with locals.

There are so many tapas bars, you won’t struggle to find one, but Bar Nuri in the Poblenou district stands out for its high quality. Bar Cañete also specialises in local dishes you won’t find elsewhere, and Ca l’Agut serves traditional Catalan food.

La Pajarera sky lounge in the Bless Barcelona overlooks Plaça de Catalunya down towards the sea, and has some of the best sunset views in the city. The menu is small but delicious, with sandwiches, ceviche and a peach and walnut salad that is to die for.

Fauna in the Kimpton Vividora offers something new again. Day-to-day the menu focuses on Mediterranean ingredients like Iberian ham or mató cheese, but they also do residences with local eateries and up-and-coming chefs, such as a recent collaboration with restaurant Jugoria that proved hugely popular with local foodies.

Where to stay

Bless Barcelona is situated in the heart of the city on Plaça de Catalunya (Image credit: Bless Barcelona)

Bless Barcelona is the city’s latest opening. Situated on Plaça de Catalunya, it couldn’t be better located for exploring the city centre or getting out to other districts. There are 119 rooms and suites, many of which have views down La Rambla towards the Med, all designed in sophisticated neutrals with luxury touches like Diptyque products, a sparkling wine on arrival, and fluffy robes.

The rooftop pool, complete with the aforementioned views, is perfect for relaxing after a busy day on your feet. An extensive breakfast buffet is served in SINEDIE alongside a la carte options such as eggs royale.

Jaymi McCann was a guest of Bless Barcelona, Fauna and Get Your Guide