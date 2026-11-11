An art-filled weekend in London

You never truly ‘complete’ London. I’ve been visiting for more than 30 years, and there is always something new to find in this dynamic and ever-changing metropolis.

Of course, for new visitors a stop at Big Ben or seeing Buckingham Palace is a must, but there is so much more to discover, and London’s artistic heritage is hard to beat. With world-class museums, truly innovative galleries, and cultural landmarks in every neighbourhood, art lovers will never get bored.

So, discover your inner culture vulture and head to the capital for a sophisticated and creative weekend.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Sign up

Latest Videos From The Week US Watch full video here:

Things to do

London has some of the best museums in the world, many of which are free, including the Tates Britain and Modern , The British Museum , the National Portrait Gallery , the Natural History Museum , the Royal Academy of Arts , the Victoria and Albert Museum and the Science Museum .

The National Gallery on Trafalgar Square is an obvious place to start, but it is a perennial favourite for a reason. With works from artists of the highest calibre, from Leonardo da Vinci to Jan Van Eyck to Vincent Van Gogh, you can spend hours in its hallowed halls. Make sure to check out the latest exhibitions, such as the current Renoir and Love .

But there are plenty of lesser known galleries to discover too. Just off the newly pedestrianised Oxford Street you will find the wonderful Photographer’s Gallery ; in Marylebone there’s the exceptional Wallace Collection ; the Courtauld is in the famous Somerset House, and in Lincoln’s Inn Fields you can visit Sir John Soane’s Museum , which is dedicated to the eponymous architect.

Out of central London you can find some really fantastic hidden gems. Learn about a master craftsman at the William Morris Gallery in Walthamstow; try the Dulwich Picture Gallery , which is home to some impressive changing exhibitions; or the Horniman in Forest Hill is perfect for a leisurely day out.

Sign up to get Today’s Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the day’s biggest news and analysis – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’re feeling a bit overwhelmed, the Art Fund’s National Art Pass is a fantastic way to find smaller galleries that are worth going to, and there are literally hundreds to choose from.

You will also find plenty of art as you explore. Street art in areas like Shoreditch, Brick Lane, Hackney, Camden, Southbank or Brixton is known internationally. If you like a guide, you can take a tour with Get Your Guide , but there are also dozens of free maps online.

A unique piece of art can also be the perfect souvenir, so try a dedicated art market, such as Spitalfields or one of the Open Art Spaces ’ events. But if your budget is a bit more generous, then Frieze London is an internationally renowned art fair that takes place every October, as is the annual London Art Fair , which next takes place in January 2027.

Eating and drinking

The glamorous bar at Aki London is perfect for a late-night drink (Image credit: Aki London)

With London’s history, it isn’t hard to find somewhere where the great and the good of the art world have been regular customers. The French House in Soho has been popular with creatives, such as Lucien Freud or Tracey Emin, since it was established in 1891, and it remains a spot to people-watch to this day.

If you want to be as efficient as possible, then grab lunch at Osteria Locatelli inside the National Gallery. The food and drink menu often reflects the artists on display in the gallery’s exhibitions; for example, Renoir was represented by a vodka, Pernod and apple cocktail (a nod to late 19th-century Parisian cafe culture).

The art at Vibrato in Soho has been carefully selected to complement the bistro’s relaxed and dimly lit vibe. It is contemporary yet classic in style, with a menu that espouses the very best of Italian ingredients. In the evening you may be lucky enough to enjoy live music from the piano.

Aki London is a glamorous Japanese restaurant in a restored Grade-II listed bank on Cavendish Square, and is perfect for a flavourful feast or a late-night drink. The menu often celebrates artistic events in London, this year offering a Frieze Art Fair special cocktail curated by artist Ken Nwadiogbu.

Where to stay

Rooms at The Imperial are impeccably appointed in mid-century modern style (Image credit: The Imperial)

The Imperial in Russell Square opened just a few months ago and is already an impressive new face on the hotel scene. Its location just off this pretty Bloomsbury square is perfect for anyone exploring the city, with Euston, King’s Cross and St Pancras a short walk away, while both the Central and Piccadilly Tube lines are also nearby. It is also close to many of the city’s best galleries and museums.

This is an iconic modernist building, standing out against the local Georgian architecture with its angular windows and simple aesthetic. For 2026 it has been completely refurbished, each of its 357 rooms impeccably appointed in mid-century modern style. Mine had a mezzanine cinema, with a large screen and popcorn. Each guest is given a champagne welcome in a sparkling new lobby, and the well-equipped gym is perfect for keeping up with your routine.

On the rooftop, you’ll find Arcus , a restaurant and bar with views across the city. They offer lunch, dinner and drinks well into the evening, but it is also the perfect spot to fuel up with the hearty and delicious brunch before a day navigating London’s galleries.

Jaymi McCann was a guest of The Imperial, Vibrato, Aki London and Osteria Locatelli