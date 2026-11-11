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An art-filled weekend in London

The capital is brimming with world-class galleries and trendy dining spots

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Renoir and Love exhibition at National Gallery
The critically acclaimed Renoir and Love exhibition is at the National Gallery until the end of January
(Image credit: Nicky J. Sims / Getty Images)

You never truly ‘complete’ London. I’ve been visiting for more than 30 years, and there is always something new to find in this dynamic and ever-changing metropolis.

Of course, for new visitors a stop at Big Ben or seeing Buckingham Palace is a must, but there is so much more to discover, and London’s artistic heritage is hard to beat. With world-class museums, truly innovative galleries, and cultural landmarks in every neighbourhood, art lovers will never get bored.

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Jaymi McCann

Jaymi McCann is a freelance journalist who writes extensively on travel for The Week, as well as publications including The Telegraph, National Geographic, Rough Guides, The i Paper and The Mail on Sunday. She has a degree in English literature from the University of Glasgow, a master’s in newspaper journalism from City University London, and 15 years of experience on Fleet Street. She specialises in writing about Scotland, as well as cruising, city guides and foodie travel. Jaymi loves to discover new places, particularly in Switzerland, Germany and southern Europe. Her Glasgow guide for The Week won a gong at the annual Media Getaway Awards.

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