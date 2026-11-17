Women’s estrogen production and exposure may be contributing to the development of Alzheimer’s disease. But hormone therapy could help keep estrogen levels raised in the body, improving brain health and reducing dementia risk.

Hormonal health

Estrogen levels in women fluctuate over time, and those changes can affect brain health, according to a study published in the journal Neurology . Women are “disproportionately affected by Alzheimer’s disease (AD), a vulnerability that may relate to estrogen fluctuations across the lifespan,” said the study. However, estrogen also has “neuroprotective and vasoprotective effects,” suggesting that steady lifetime exposure may benefit “both AD-related neurodegeneration and cerebrovascular health.”

The study conducted MRIs on 352 healthy Swedish women at age 70 and again at age 75. It discovered that those with longer reproductive spans, which is the time between the first menstruation and menopause, showed less damage to the brain’s “tiny blood vessels and better-preserved white matter, the tissue that allows different parts of the brain to communicate,” said The Washington Post . The study also found that “women who had used both oral contraceptives and hormone therapy had the healthiest brain profiles of all.” However, “data on hormone use were self-reported,” and there was a “lack of detailed information” about “when treatment began, the dose and the type of treatment,” said a release about the study.

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Reassessing hormone therapy

Women account for two-thirds of Alzheimer’s cases, and the sharp drop in estrogen production that occurs at menopause could be a contributing factor. Hormone therapy could keep such a sharp drop from happening, but the treatment has been controversial because of an old study linking it to “higher risks of breast cancer, heart disease and stroke,” said the Post. That study has since been reexamined, with researchers concluding that the “age at which women begin hormone therapy appears to change the balance of its risks and benefits.”

Despite estrogen’s effect on the brain, the recent study does not prove that estrogen or hormone therapy caused the brain differences. “Other hormones, which also fluctuate with menopause,” may be “contributing to the associations,” said ScienceAlert . Also, “with a relatively small, single-country cohort, it’s unclear whether these trends would apply to broader populations.” The study, though, “adds a new piece of evidence to a much broader reassessment of hormone therapy,” said the Post, a “treatment whose risks and benefits have been fiercely debated for more than two decades.”