A new framework reveals the stages of women’s heart health

Doctors now have guidance for earlier intervention in girls’ and women’s cardiovascular health

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Smiling female medical doctor forming a heart shape with a stethoscope
Experts say more research is needed in women’s healthcare overall
(Image credit: KoldoyChris / Getty Images)

Heart disease poses a significant threat to women, but research into the issue has been lacking for years. Now, for the first time, four medical societies have published a shared framework and clinical guidance to help doctors identify and treat cardiovascular risk throughout a woman’s life.

What did the group outline?

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

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