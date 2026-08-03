All you need to know about everything that matters

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The Week Digital
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
Access daily editions whenever, wherever in app, website, or newsletter format
Unlimited access to The Week's website; including puzzles, daily editions and archived issues
Dynamic iOS and Android apps
Early access to the weekly magazine in digital format within our app every Thursday evening
Cancel anytime
The Week Print + Digital
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
Access daily editions whenever, wherever in app, website, or newsletter format
Unlimited access to The Week's website; including puzzles, daily editions and archived issues
Dynamic iOS and Android apps
Early access to the weekly magazine in digital format within our app every Thursday evening
Cancel anytime
The Week Print
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Cancel anytime
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‘Screens are no longer occasional classroom tools’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
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‘Spider-Man’ nets almost $1B in opening weekend
Speed Read The film brought in the second-biggest box office opening in history
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
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Political cartoons for August 3
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include a fiscal cliff, money piles, and Todd Blanche's title
By The Week US Published