Start your subscription today

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Multiple news sources, expertly edited together
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GOP senators seem increasingly game to buck some Trump priorities
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Is growing pushback from conservative corners of the upper chamber a sign that Trump’s grip on his party may be slipping?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
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Laugh it up this summer with these on-tour comedians
The Week Recommends Get some live chuckles from Mo Amer, Ilana Glazer and more
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
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‘There will be significant unintended consequences’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published