Get 6 weeks for £1 - Start your trial today

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What’s inside The Week?
Stay informed with comprehensive coverage of the biggest global news stories of the past week.
Save time by reading only the best articles selected from 200 trusted publications.
Entertain yourself with pages dedicated to the best music, arts, books, food and wine.
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Saturday Wrap
A look back at some of the stories that you may have missed, from The Week magazine.
Sunday Shortlist
A collection of the magazine's cultural reviews, across film, TV, books, podcasts, music and more.
Morning Report
A concise digest of what happened overnight and how the world is reacting, delivered each weekday morning.
Evening Review
Make sense of the day's events in a distinctive and analytical 15-minute package, delivered each weekday evening.
Multiple news sources, expertly edited together
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Andaz Lisbon: quirky hotel is a must-visit for style-conscious travellers
The Week Recommends This buzzy new spot for city-centre stays is a maximalist’s colour-drenched fantasy
By Ann Lee Published
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Ethiopians in US to lose TPS status after ruling
Speed Read The ruling will apply to about 5,000 Ethiopians living in the U.S.
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
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The Patriot missile supply shortage
The Explainer Ukraine has ‘run out’ of crucial defensive weapon, as Iran war depletes US and allied stockpiles and threatens global security
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published