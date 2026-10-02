Quiz of The Week: 26 September - 2 October
Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
Find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.
Sign up to get Today’s Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the day’s biggest news and analysis – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.
Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.
Explore More
Explore your latest briefing
-
-
talking pointsWill the Cornell rape case spur accountability nationwide?
-
QUOTE OF THE DAY‘We are no longer the woke department or the weak department. Simple translation of that: no fatties, no trannies, no beardos, no weirdos.’
-
today’s big questionAre Cabinet impeachments coming after the midterms?
-
Explore your latest briefing
-
-
talking pointsWill the Cornell rape case spur accountability nationwide?
-
QUOTE OF THE DAY‘We are no longer the woke department or the weak department. Simple translation of that: no fatties, no trannies, no beardos, no weirdos.’
-
today’s big questionAre Cabinet impeachments coming after the midterms?
-