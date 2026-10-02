Quiz of The Week: 26 September - 2 October

Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?

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SpaceX Starship test flight 14 launches from its launch pad at Boca Chica Beach, Texas
The SpaceX rocket takes off from its launch pad at Boca Chica Beach, Texas
(Image credit: Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

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