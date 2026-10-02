The week’s best photos

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A golden guinea pig, a tightrope walker, and more

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Firefighters wave flares and trade union flags as they climb the &#039;Triumph of the Republic&#039; statue in Place de la Nation during a public sector workers&#039; rally in Paris, France

Firefighters wave flares and trade union flags as they climb the 'Triumph of the Republic' statue in Place de la Nation during a public sector workers' rally in Paris, France

(Image credit: Thomas Samson / AFP / Getty Images)

A pair of purple herons jostle in an urban wetland in Colombo, Sri Lanka

A pair of purple herons jostle in an urban wetland in Colombo, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Krishan Kariyawasam / NurPhoto / Getty Images)

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