The week’s best photos

Greasy poles, robot pageant, and more

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A young boy walks atop mounds of snow white marble dust at a marble-waste dumping yard, which has become an unlikely tourist attraction in Kishangarh, India

A young boy walks atop mounds of snow white marble dust at a marble-waste dumping yard, which has become an unlikely tourist attraction in Kishangarh, India

(Image credit: Himanshu Sharma / AFP / Getty Images)

A vendor lifts a peacock at the Pet Market in Baghdad, Iraq

A vendor lifts a peacock at the Pet Market in Baghdad, Iraq

(Image credit: Hadi Mizban / AP Photo)

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