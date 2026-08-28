The week’s best photos

A tomato battle, robot races, and more

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Revelers participate in the &quot;Tomatina&quot; annual food-battle in the Spanish eastern town of Bunol, on August 26, 2026

Revelers participate in the "Tomatina" festival, an annual food battle in the Spanish eastern town of Bunol

(Image credit: Jose Jordan / AFP / Getty Images)

A loggerhead sea turtle (Caretta caretta) glides through the waters off Monemvasia, Greece, with the medieval castle town rising above the sea, on August 25, 2026.

A loggerhead sea turtle glides through the waters off Monemvasia, Greece

(Image credit: Will Vassilopoulos / AFP / Getty Images)

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