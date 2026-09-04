The week’s best photos

A smiling balloon, a colorful carnival, and more

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A woman dressed in a traditional costume dances during the Casco Peatonal celebrations in Panama City, Panama

A woman dressed in a traditional costume dances during the Casco Peatonal celebrations in Panama City, Panama

(Image credit: Martin Bernetti / AFP / Getty Images)

Two people are silhouetted playing basketball at dusk in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles

Two people are silhouetted playing basketball at dusk in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles

(Image credit: Jae C. Hong / AP Photo)

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Stephen Kelly
Stephen Kelly

Stephen Kelly is a photo editor and illustrator for The Week Digital, creating original artwork to accompany articles and social media, as well as curating photography and cartoons. Before joining the team in 2023, Stephen managed the photographic archive for multimedia publisher Future, working on everything from picture editing and content licensing to directing photo shoots. He has also been a freelance illustrator, contributing editorial artwork to magazines and websites including T3, Rock Sound, Tom’s Guide, Property Week and Cycling Plus, while also writing about music for Total Guitar and MusicRadar. Stephen studied illustration at the University of Dundee and Ontario College of Art and Design, specialising in narrative art (he once self-published his own comic, it was weird), and loves to incorporate storytelling and humour into his work.