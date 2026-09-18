The week’s best photos

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A raccoon robbery, a shower of confetti, and more

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Oliver Solberg and Elliott Edmondson of Toyota GAZOO Racing compete in the final stage of the 2026 WRC Rally Chile Biob&amp;iacute;o, in Concepci&amp;oacute;n, Chile

Oliver Solberg and Elliott Edmondson of Toyota GAZOO Racing compete in the final stage of the 2026 WRC Rally Chile Biobío, in Concepción, Chile

(Image credit: Ignacio Vasquez / EPA / Shutterstock)

American-German basketball player Alexis Peterson takes aim during the FIBA Women&#039;s World Cup 2026 semifinal match between Germany and France in Berlin, Germany

American-German basketball player Alexis Peterson takes aim during the FIBA Women's World Cup 2026 semifinal match between Germany and France in Berlin, Germany

(Image credit: Filip Singer / EPA / Shutterstock)

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