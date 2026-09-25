The week’s best photos

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A white stork stands on the roof of a church as the moon rises over Dielsdorf, Switzerland

A white stork stands on the roof of a church as the moon rises over Dielsdorf, Switzerland

(Image credit: Michael Buholzer / EPA / Shutterstock)

Models present creations from the Antonio Marras collection as part of the Spring Summer 2027 show at Milan Fashion Week in Italy

Models present creations from the Antonio Marras collection as part of the Spring Summer 2027 show at Milan Fashion Week in Italy

(Image credit: Piero Cruciatti / AFP / Getty Images)

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Stephen Kelly
Stephen Kelly

Stephen Kelly is a photo editor and illustrator for The Week Digital, creating original artwork to accompany articles and social media, as well as curating photography and cartoons. Before joining the team in 2023, Stephen managed the photographic archive for multimedia publisher Future, working on everything from picture editing and content licensing to directing photo shoots. He has also been a freelance illustrator, contributing editorial artwork to magazines and websites including T3, Rock Sound, Tom’s Guide, Property Week and Cycling Plus, while also writing about music for Total Guitar and MusicRadar. Stephen studied illustration at the University of Dundee and Ontario College of Art and Design, specialising in narrative art (he once self-published his own comic, it was weird), and loves to incorporate storytelling and humour into his work.