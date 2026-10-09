Start your subscription today

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Magazine printables - Oct. 16, 2026
Puzzles and Quizzes Magazine printables - Oct. 16, 2026
By The Week US Published
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The Week contest: Tarantula personals
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published
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Department of Justice launches the ‘largest denaturalization effort in modern history’
The Explainer The rarely deployed legal process is being used far more frequently as a tool for Trump’s greater efforts to curtail immigration
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published