When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Dystopian books are realistic science fiction in which readers reckon with a future where a world-changing event creates political oppression and a loss of individuality. These are some of the most prophetic and ominous dystopian novels ever written.

‘1984’ by George Orwell (1949)

“1984” was an “undisputed, revolutionary work” when it was published, said Forbes. The book introduced the idea of Big Brother, an “all-seeing, all-knowing politician.” It is a masterpiece that “awakened readers” to the “dangers of propaganda” and the “importance of free speech.” ($12, Signet Classics, Amazon)

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Sign up

Latest Videos From The Week US Watch full video here:

‘Fahrenheit 451’ by Ray Bradbury (1953)

Book banning has become a prominent fixture during the current era, with thousands of books being banned. Those banned include many on this list. Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451” imagines a world where firemen burn books and prosecute those who preserve them. Even now, the novel remains a “prescient tale of censorship” and a “warning for the future,” said Reader’s Digest. ($17, Simon & Schuster, Amazon)

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ by Margaret Atwood (1985)

Beyond its cultural shift of a genre long dominated by men, “The Handmaid’s Tale” has evolved into a real-life feminist protest symbol. The novel is set in a world where birth rates have “dropped so low” that society responds with a “hyper-religious, authoritarian regime” where women are property and deviation from the “prescribed conservative norm” is severely punished, said Literary Hub. ($30, Ecco, Amazon)

‘Parable of the Sower’ by Octavia E. Butler (1993)

Octavia Butler is a writer whose “foretold rise of a populist demagogue” in “The Parable of the Sower” has “drawn renewed interest” during the Trump era, said Time. The sequel, “Parable of the Talents,” describes a “conservative evangelist from Texas” running for the presidency on a platform to “Make America Great Again.” ($20, Grand Central Publishing, Amazon)