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The most thrilling of thriller books

Dive into this spine-tingling world, one filled with works by authors like Patricia Highsmith and Tana French

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Book covers of &#039;Strangers on a Train&#039; by Patricia Highsmith, ‘Mystic River’ by Dennis Lehane, ‘In The Woods’ by Tana French, and ‘The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’ by Stieg Larsson
Patricia Highsmith's thrillers have been captivating readers for decades
(Image credit: W. W. Norton & Company / William Morrow / Penguin / Knopf)

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Thrillers come in many styles, from mind-numbingly psychological to high-octane crime. Here are the most gripping ones of all time.

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

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