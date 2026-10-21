Supermarkets present a new opportunity for hackers

A cyberattack in France has some people concerned about future events

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Empty shelves at a French supermarket following a cyberattack.
Empty shelves at a French supermarket following a hacking
(Image credit: Fred Tanneau / AFP / Getty Images)

Hackers in France recently set their sights on an unusual target: supermarkets. After hundreds of French grocers had their refrigerators hacked and taken offline, many are worried that attacks like these could become commonplace, including in the U.S.

How do hackers go after supermarkets?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

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