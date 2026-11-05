The Explainer

Supermarket freezer hacks: how vulnerable is the UK?

Cyberattacks have targeted supermarket fridges and freezers across Europe. Could the UK be next?

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Illustration of a CPU spreading a circuit across a block of ice
Many organisations continue to rely on ageing or improperly maintained systems
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Hackers are targeting the technology controlling supermarket fridges and freezers across Europe, causing disruption, ruining millions of euros worth of food, and raising serious concerns about how prepared the UK is for a similar assault.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK


Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i news site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.

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