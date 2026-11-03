Should there be a no-fly list for abusive passengers?

Plan for national database of troublesome flyers welcomed by airlines, but sets ‘dangerous precedent’, says civil liberties campaigner

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People board a Ryanair plane
Ryanair says it is diverting almost one aircraft a day because of drunken and aggressive behaviour by passengers
(Image credit: Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto / Getty Images)

One of Britain’s biggest unions has called for a blanket ban on problem airline passengers, after a survey of members revealed the majority of aviation workers had suffered some kind of abuse.

Unite found that 72% of ground staff, including those working as security, ground handlers or customer service agents, and 71% of cabin crew receive verbal abuse at least monthly. Just under a third of ground staff and 42% of cabin crew reported being physically assaulted.

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