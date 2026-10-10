Flydubai 1073: a major disaster averted

Heroism of crew and passengers who thwarted attempted terror attack cannot mask underlying security failures

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Assaf Regavim, one of the passengers who stormed the flydubai cockpit, speaks to a scrum of reporters outside Ben Gurion Airport
Assaf Regavim, one of the passengers who stormed the flydubai cockpit, speaks to a scrum of reporters outside Ben Gurion Airport
(Image credit: Erik Marmor / Getty Images)

“Acts of true heroism are rare,” said The Daily Telegraph. But the actions of those on board flydubai flight 1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv last Wednesday “surely qualify”.

‘Constant threat’

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