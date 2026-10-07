Is the UK safe from Iran?

Tehran has warned that US allies are a ‘legitimate target’, but defence experts doubt the regime could pull off a major attack

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Illustration of a Union Jack flag standing on a target while the shadow of a combat drone approaches from above
Iran views the UK as ‘already a participant in America’s war’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)

A seventh man has been arrested in connection with a suspected terror plot near RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire, last month, which Andy Burnham has said was most likely linked to Iran.

Amid fears that Tehran was planning a complex drone attack against Fairford, which serves as a forward operating base for US aircraft targeting Iran, the Trump administration made a “historic, unprecedented” decision to withdraw all its 12 B-1 bombers on Sunday, said David Dunn, a professor of international politics at the University of Birmingham.

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