The best mystery books ever written

Legendary fictional detectives Sherlock Holmes, Hercule Poirot and Easy Rawlins have inspired writers and fans

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Book covers of “Murder on the Orient Express” by Agatha Christie, “The Hound of the Baskervilles” by Arthur Conan Doyle, “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote, and “Devil in a Blue Dress” by Walter Mosley
In this genre, nonfiction is as thrilling as fiction
(Image credit: Penguin Random House / W.W. Norton / William Morrow & Company)

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From the classic ‘Whodunit’ style to thrilling neonoirs, mystery novels have compelled readers to solve cases alongside detectives like Hercule Poirot. Here are the best, smartest and most revolutionary titles the genre created.

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

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