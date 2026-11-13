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The best of Agatha Christie’s books

The Queen of Mystery is the master of the whodunit

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Book covers of Agatha Christie&#039;s &#039;The Murder of Roger Ackroyd&#039;, &#039;Murder on the Orient Express&#039;, &#039;The A.B.C. Murders&#039;, and &#039;And Then There Were None&#039;.
Christie’s way with plotting remains a source of inspiration for modern mystery writers
(Image credit: William Morrow Paperbacks / Vintage)

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Agatha Christie is widely regarded as the Queen of Mystery, and her books are so beloved that she is second only to Shakespeare as the bestselling author of all time. Embrace your inner Hercule Poirot with the most intriguing mysteries Christie has written.

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

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