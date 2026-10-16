The 4 best crime thriller movies of all time

Earnest cops, inept detectives and vengeance-seeking drifters headline the best crime capers

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Gene Hackman in &#039;The French Connection,&#039; directed by William Friedkin, 1971
The celebrated ‘The French Connection’ starred Gene Hackman
(Image credit: 20th Century Fox / Hulton Archive / Getty Images)

The best crime thrillers consider the way violence, an endemic feature of human societies, can spiral out of hand. These four superb films approach that reality from very different vantage points.

‘The French Connection’ (1971)

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David Faris, The Week US
David Faris, The Week US

David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.

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