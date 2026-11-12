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The best dystopian movies of all time

Humanity’s hellish futures are best viewed on screen

David Faris, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Malcolm McDowell in the movie &#039;A Clockwork Orange&#039;
‘A Clockwork Orange’ shocks decades later
(Image credit: cineclassico / Alamy)

In a time of great upheaval, audiences love imagining how things could be worse. These four films are among the most memorable depictions of such would-be dystopias.

‘A Clockwork Orange’ (1971)

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David Faris, The Week US
David Faris, The Week US

David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.

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