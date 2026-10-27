The best science-fiction thrillers of all time
Rampaging aliens, a viral apocalypse and a mysterious bubble top the list of pulse-pounding sci-fi movies
Science fiction is a broad genre, and in one of its most beloved forms, it’s fused with the dynamics of a thriller. The best of these films are simultaneously suspenseful, thought-provoking and dazzling.
‘Aliens’ (1986)
Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), the lone survivor of the slow-burn rampage in 1979’s “Alien,” reluctantly tags along with a squad of Marines to a colony menaced by the Xenomorphs. This “perfect sequel” is a “war movie fused inextricably with science fiction,” said Ian Nathan at Empire. (Netflix)
‘12 Monkeys’ (1995)
Convict James Cole (Bruce Willis) is sent back in time from 2035 to find the source of a manufactured virus that wipes out 99% of the global population. The film succeeds as a “vigorous work of dark surprise-filled science fiction,” said Janet Maslin at The New York Times. (Prime Video)
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‘Children of Men’ (2006)
As a long fertility crisis threatens total societal collapse, Theo (Clive Owen) escorts a pregnant woman to safety through a bleak U.K. teeming with refugees and fear. This masterful parable is a “fast-paced, kinetically shot dystopia,” said Brian Eggert at Deep Focus Review. (Prime Video)
‘Annihilation’ (2018)
Biologist Lena (Natalie Portman) joins an expedition into a slowly expanding extraterrestrial bubble in which plant and animal life, as well as reality itself, are subject to bizarre mutations. Watching this “shimmering sci-fi art installation” is a “foreboding, unique and wholly challenging experience,” said David Crow at Den of Geek. (MGM+)
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David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.