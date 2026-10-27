The best science-fiction thrillers of all time

Science fiction is a broad genre, and in one of its most beloved forms, it’s fused with the dynamics of a thriller. The best of these films are simultaneously suspenseful, thought-provoking and dazzling.

‘Aliens’ (1986)

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Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), the lone survivor of the slow-burn rampage in 1979’s “ Alien ,” reluctantly tags along with a squad of Marines to a colony menaced by the Xenomorphs. This “perfect sequel” is a “war movie fused inextricably with science fiction,” said Ian Nathan at Empire . ( Netflix )

‘12 Monkeys’ (1995)

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Convict James Cole (Bruce Willis) is sent back in time from 2035 to find the source of a manufactured virus that wipes out 99% of the global population. The film succeeds as a “vigorous work of dark surprise-filled science fiction,” said Janet Maslin at The New York Times . ( Prime Video )

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‘Children of Men’ (2006)

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As a long fertility crisis threatens total societal collapse, Theo (Clive Owen) escorts a pregnant woman to safety through a bleak U.K. teeming with refugees and fear. This masterful parable is a “fast-paced, kinetically shot dystopia,” said Brian Eggert at Deep Focus Review . ( Prime Video )

‘Annihilation’ (2018)

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Biologist Lena (Natalie Portman) joins an expedition into a slowly expanding extraterrestrial bubble in which plant and animal life, as well as reality itself, are subject to bizarre mutations. Watching this “shimmering sci-fi art installation” is a “foreboding, unique and wholly challenging experience,” said David Crow at Den of Geek . ( MGM+ )