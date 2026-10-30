The best science-fiction books of all time

From space operas to postapocalyptic thrillers, these otherworldly gems will transport you

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Book covers of ‘Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?’ by Philip K. Dick, ‘Ender&#039;s Game’ by Orson Scott Card, ‘Parable of the Sower’ by Octavia Butler and ‘The Three-Body Problem’ by Liu Cixin
Science fiction asks us to imagine what happens next for humanity
(Image credit: Tor Books / Grand Central Publishing / Bloomsbury Publishing / BOOM! Studios)

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Science fiction’s greatest books peer into the future and ask readers to imagine life beyond our own — for both better and worse. These are essential works by visionary authors.

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

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