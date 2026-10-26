The best romances ever written

From Jane Austen to Nicholas Sparks, get lost in these dreamy love stories

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Book covers of &#039;The Notebook&#039; by Nicholas Sparks, &#039;Outlander&#039; by Diana Gabaldon, &#039;Before I Let Go&#039; by Kennedy Ryan, and &#039;Pride and Prejudice&#039; by Jane Austen
A cornucopia of longing is in your future
(Image credit: Hachette / Delacorte Press / Penguin Random House)

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As one of the most popular and top-selling genres, romance has long transported readers into captivating love stories. These four swoon-worthy novels are perfect for anyone seeking an amorous read.

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

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