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The most magical romantasy books for your collection

Quench your thirst for hot, heavy romance set in fantasy worlds, with works by Sarah J. Maas and Callie Hart

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‘Angels’ Blood’ by Nalini Singh, ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ by Sarah J. Maas, ‘Fourth Wing’ by Rebecca Yarros, and ‘Quicksilver’ by Callie Hart
The romantasy genre proves that dragon-riding and fairies can be pure titillation
(Image credit: Grand Central Publishing / Entangled / Bloomsbury / Gollancz)

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Romantasy may be a relatively new publishing category, but it sure became mighty popular, mighty quickly. True fans know the combination of romance and magic has long titillated readers. These books offer the perfect starting point for anyone seeking an introduction to the steamiest fantasy books.

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

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