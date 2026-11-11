The most magical romantasy books for your collection

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Romantasy may be a relatively new publishing category, but it sure became mighty popular, mighty quickly. True fans know the combination of romance and magic has long titillated readers. These books offer the perfect starting point for anyone seeking an introduction to the steamiest fantasy books.

‘Angels’ Blood’ by Nalini Singh (2009)

Nalini Singh kicked off the “Guild Hunter” series in the late 2000s, “before the term romantasy entered the lexicon,” said Harper’s Bazaar. In Singh’s world, angels, humans and vampires become intertwined in steamy, action-packed ways. The first book follows Elena Deveraux, a vampire hunter hired by the “very hot, very powerful” Archangel Raphael. ($9, Berkley, Amazon)

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‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ by Sarah J. Maas (2015)

Sarah J. Maas reigns as the “queen of fairy smut,” as “some fans lovingly call her,” said The New York Times. She was the United States’ bestselling author in 2024. Part of the romantasy genre’s runaway success came courtesy of her blockbuster “A Court of Thorns and Roses” series, filled with “magical creatures, ancient curses, warring royal courts” and “smoking-hot fairies” who can’t resist each other. ($19, Bloomsbury, Amazon)

‘Fourth Wing’ by Rebecca Yarros (2023)

Rebecca Yarros is a BookTok heavy hitter, captivating fans with the romantic flings of dragon riders in “The Empyrean” books. Even the most “dragon-adverse” will “fall head over heels” for this series, which is “just as spicy as it is thrilling,” said Cosmopolitan. ($15, Red Tower Books, Amazon)

‘Quicksilver’ by Callie Hart (2024)

Callie Hart’s “Fae and Alchemy” series is relatively new to the romantasy scene, but she’s already got fans ravenous for more fairy romance. Although it was published two years ago, the bestseller ranked among Goodreads’ most-read books of 2026. The recognition “underscores just how quickly” the novel has become “one of the biggest breakout hits in contemporary fiction,” said Parade. ($10, Grand Central Publishing, Amazon)