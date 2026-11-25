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At its best, the fantasy genre transcends the bounds of our world, transporting readers to magical destinations that feel as real as our own. These series are some of the most compelling the genre offers. They have captivated generations of fans.

‘The Earthsea Cycle’ by Ursula K. Le Guin (1968-2001)

Long before readers were introduced to Harry Potter, the first installment in the six-book “Earthsea Cycle” series featured Ged, a young boy on his way to study at the “magical island of Roke’s school of wizardry,” said Time. Ursula K. Le Guin’s seminal series “broke down barriers” and “provided a blueprint for countless beloved fantasy properties to come.” ($105, Saga Press, Amazon)

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‘The Realm of the Elderlings’ by Robin Hobb (1995-2017)

Robin Hobb’s worldbuilding is in a league of its own, even though it is often compared to that of George R.R. Martin. The multiple trilogies in her “Realm of the Elderlings” series will delight “epic fantasy lovers,” said IGN. Hobb paints her “scenes and characters” masterfully, with “magical character development” and surprises that have continued to “pull in and enthrall readers” for over thirty years. ($20, Del Rey, Amazon)

‘Mistborn’ by Brandon Sanderson (2006-2022)

Over the last two decades, Brandon Sanderson has published high fantasy set in the “largest interconnected fantasy universe” in literary history: the Cosmere, said Esquire. The original “Mistborn” trilogy is the perfect entry point to Sanderson’s larger Cosmere world. ($35, Tor Books, Amazon)

‘The Broken Earth Trilogy’ by N.K. Jemisin (2015-2017)

N.K. Jemisin’s “Broken Earth” trilogy “casts Earth itself” as the “antagonist to humankind,” said Entertainment Weekly. Her work is “close enough to reality to resonate” but far enough away to get readers “lost in a fully realized fictional world.” ($180, Orbit, Amazon)