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The best book series of all time

These collections set the standard for multivolume storytelling

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Book covers of The Lord of the Rings’ by J.R.R. Tolkien, ‘The Hunger Games’ by Suzanne Collins, &#039;The Dark Tower’ by Stephen King, and ‘The Light Fantastic’ by Terry Pratchett
These best book series have millions of fans between them
(Image credit: Corgi / Grant / HarperCollins / Scholastic Press)

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One good book can entertain you; a great book series captivates you for years. Spanning several decades of worldbuilding and a variety of genres, these are the best book series ever published.

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

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