The best book series of all time

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One good book can entertain you; a great book series captivates you for years. Spanning several decades of worldbuilding and a variety of genres, these are the best book series ever published.

‘The Lord of the Rings’ by J.R.R. Tolkien (1954-1955)

Tolkien’s seminal trilogy popularized the fantasy genre and “galvanized a counterculture movement,” said Esquire. “The Lord of the Rings” is just the “tip of the iceberg.” Tolkien’s “Middle-earth legendarium” spans “thousands of years and dozens of other works,” so if you dive in, it may be a “long time before you make it there and back again.” ($105, William Morrow, Amazon)

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‘The Dark Tower’ by Stephen King (1982-2012)

King’s “The Dark Tower” series is “arguably his magnum opus,” said Forbes. The eight books defy categorization, combining elements of “fantasy, science fiction and horror” into a “seamless blend.” The series was adapted into a movie featuring Idris Elba as Roland Deschain, the last gunslinger. ($163, Scribner, Amazon)

‘Discworld’ by Terry Pratchett (1983-2015)

The “boundless whimsical imagination” of Pratchett takes flight in a “flat, disc-shaped world” perched on the “backs of four colossal elephants standing atop a giant turtle,” said Forbes. The English author wrote 41 books for the series before he died in 2015, “each brimming” with a “unique sense” of “sharp wit, satirical humor and idiosyncratic social commentary.” ($80, HarperCollins, Amazon)

‘The Hunger Games’ by Suzanne Collins (2008-2025)

In the early 2000s, Collins knew she wanted to explore just-war theory for young readers. The “jarring juxtaposition” between reality TV and news coverage of the Iraq War “helped her flesh out an idea” that became “The Hunger Games,” said Book Riot. The Mockingjay’s story of “survival and defiance” altered the “landscape of contemporary YA fiction” and the first installment in the series “remains Amazon’s bestselling book of all time.” ($90, Scholastic, Amazon)