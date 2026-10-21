The best of Stephen King’s books

The crowned King of modern horror literature has a catalog worth digging into

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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First edition book covers of Stephen King&#039;s ‘The Shining’, ‘The Stand’, ‘The Dark Tower 1: The Gunslinger’, and ‘IT’.
The master has spent decades elevating the horror genre
(Image credit: Doubleday / Viking Penguin Inc. / Donald M. Grant Publishing)

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A new “Carrie” adaptation is introducing another generation to the storytelling prowess of horror icon Stephen King. Here are the best of the hundreds of novels King fans have devoured for decades.

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

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