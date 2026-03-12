Surf and dearth: Maine’s lobster industry faces a reckoning

Next time you go to a seafood restaurant, you may have trouble ordering one of the ocean’s delicacies. Maine’s lobster industry declined for the fourth-straight year, state regulators said this month, in a continuing drop that marks a 17-year low for the state’s lobster haul. This has led people in the Maine lobster business to sound warning bells, given that the vast majority of lobster in the United States comes from that state.

Why is Maine’s lobster industry having trouble?

Lobster fishers have been forced to “grapple with soaring business costs, inflation and a changing ocean,” said The Associated Press. Increasing costs fueled the significant decline in Maine’s lobster industry last year. Maine fishermen caught a total of 78.8 million pounds of lobsters in 2025, compared to more than 110 million pounds in 2024, said the Maine Department of Marine Resources in a press release. It was the lowest statewide haul since 2008.

The principal cause is a large drop in the number of fishing expeditions in the state. Maine lobster harvesters “took over 21,000 fewer fishing trips in 2025 than in 2024, a nearly 10% decline in fishing effort,” Carl Wilson, the commissioner of the Department of Marine Resources, said in the press release. These fishermen were forced to take fewer trips because “rising bait, fuel and gear prices made many trips economically unviable,” said the Portland Press Herald. Shifting climate patterns also play a role, causing a “late molt that limited access to the soft-shell lobsters that feed Maine tourists,” said the Press Herald. Delays like these can lead to a much less bountiful harvest.

How will this decline impact the larger industry?

Experts fear that the decline of lobster fishing in Maine could have ripple effects for the nationwide industry. At least 80% of the country’s lobster is caught in Maine, according to the state’s lobster marketing website, though other sources claim this figure is as high as 90%. But the evolving lobster industry is shifting the “economics of a fishery that has long dominated Maine’s working waterfront,” said the Press Herald.

Fishermen also “operate across a bunch of micro-economies now experiencing boom, bust or something in between,” and Maine has become one of the last bastions for lobster due to the “near extinction of once-robust lobster fisheries in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Ireland,” said Bloomberg. Diners across the country may also be finding it harder to stomach the price of a restaurant lobster as fishing for them becomes more difficult.

Not all is lost, though. While the industry in Maine faces the aforementioned “challenges from climate change, regulation and increased fishing,” said Bloomberg, it is also “booming elsewhere on the back of high prices and Chinese demand.” This is particularly true in Canada, which “now has triple the lobster catch of the U.S. — and even processes 40% of Maine lobsters.”

Lobster fishing has also always been a generational business, and that isn’t likely to go away. “My youngest son didn't go to college, and now my oldest son wants to come home and go fishing,” Sonny Beal, a member of the board of directors at the Maine Lobstermen’s Association, told Marketplace. “You can’t raise these guys fishing and being on the ocean and expect them not to do it when they get older.”

