Why is London’s property market slumping?
Some sellers have reported losses of hundreds of thousands of pounds
A higher proportion of homes in London were sold at a loss last year than in any other region in England and Wales as the capital’s property market continues to slump.
Owners of flats have reported losses of up to 34%, with hundreds of thousands of pounds “wiped from the value” of their properties, said This Is Money.
What did the commentators say?
The problems include “affordability pressures from higher house prices, greater supply, higher stamp duty costs since April 2025” and “speculation about the autumn Budget”, said London’s The Standard.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The capital has become a two-speed market because in “more affordable areas”, demand “tends to be strongest”, said City A.M. For instance, in the boroughs of Havering, Waltham Forest and Lewisham, the average house price reached an all-time high last autumn. But many of the capital’s most expensive boroughs “registered a contraction”.
Also, new-build properties are “increasingly unloved by buyers”, said The Telegraph. The building of new homes in London “ground to a halt” last year because of “everything from onerous red tape” to Sadiq Khan’s “mandate that over a third of new housing be sold at a discount”. The reality is “almost nobody” is buying a new-build home in London.
It is “no secret” that new-builds are “often sold at a premium to similar homes on the second-hand market”, said This Is Money. So it will “take longer for these properties to increase in value. Anyone selling a new build in the first few years can typically expect a loss.”
This is “going to become a serious political issue”, said Will Dunn in The New Statesman, as the crash in prices “brings together two groups of people”. On one side are those renting, “who are furious they have been excluded from the market”. On the other are the owners “who are furious that the market has failed to reward them as they were led to believe it would”.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
What next?
The “tide is beginning to turn”, Marc von Grundherr, director of estate agents Benham and Reeves, told The Standard, because there have been fewer price reductions since the beginning of the year.
Forecasters are divided over what comes next. A study by Rightmove predicted that London house prices will rise by just over 1% next year, compared with a 2–3% increase in prices on average in the UK.
While that might not sound like a crash, said Dunn, “prices are all relative to the price of everything else” and the price of everything else in society has risen more quickly than that. Nominal house prices across the UK have roughly doubled since 2003, “a fact that is often cited when talking about the affordability crisis”. But because “£1 today has lost almost half of its purchasing power relative to 2003, the real value of the average UK property is basically the same as it was then”.
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Quiz of The Week: 10 – 16 January
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Woman in Mind: a ‘triumphant’ revival of Alan Ayckbourn’s dark comedy
The Week Recommends Sheridan Smith and Romesh Ranganathan dazzle in ‘bitterly funny farce’
-
The Week Unwrapped: Will Uganda’s pop-star politician prevail?
Podcast Plus, is dodgy data undermining medical research? And what does a new app reveal about Chinese society?
-
Jane Austen lives on at these timeless hotels
The Week Recommends Here’s where to celebrate the writing legend’s 250th birthday
-
David Hockney at Annely Juda: an ‘eye-popping’ exhibition
The Week Recommends ‘Some Very, Very, Very New Paintings Not Yet Shown in Paris’ testifies to the artist’s ‘extraordinary vitality’ and ‘childlike curiosity’
-
The Peninsula: London’s first billion-pound hotel
The Week Recommends As the capital’s super-luxury hotel scene continues to expand, the respected brand is still setting the standard
-
London’s best breakfasts and brunches
The Week Recommends However you like your eggs in the morning, these memorable restaurants have you covered
-
The Mini-Mayfair package at Mandarin Oriental
The Week Recommends Keep the kids entertained with a family-friendly stay at one of London’s swankiest hotels
-
Can Soho House get its edge back?
Talking Point The private members' club has lost its exclusive appeal – but a £2 billion buy-out could offer a fresh start
-
Ssh! Secret gardens to visit this summer
The Week Recommends These leafy havens are the perfect place to escape the crowds
-
The best UK waterside pubs to enjoy the summer heat
The Week Recommends These are a few pubs with 'waterside charm' to 'soak it all in'