Properties of the year: a look at the best houses of 2025

Featuring homes in Somerset, Cumbria and the Highlands

By
published
Doune Bay Lodge, Knoydart, Mallaig, Highlands
A superb off-grid lodge in its own cove by the beach
(Image credit: Savills)

Pembrokeshire: Caldey View, Tenby

Caldey View, Tenby, Pembrokeshire

(Image credit: Country Living Group)

Somerset: The Old Rectory, Cricket Malherbie

The Old Rectory, Cricket Malherbie, Somerset

(Image credit: Symonds & Sampson)

A fine 18th century house in a glorious setting. 5 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, 2-bed annexe. Still available. £1.6 million; Symonds & Sampson

Scottish Borders: Flat A, Broughton Place, Broughton

Flat A, Broughton Place, Broughton, Scottish Borders

(Image credit: Rettie)

An elegant apartment in a Scottish baronial-inspired tower house built in 1938. 3 beds (1 en suite), 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, communal gardens, parking. Sold, price ITRO £485,000; Rettie

Cumbria: Hewthwaite Hall, Setmurthy

Hewthwaite Hall, Setmurthy, Cumbria

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

A fabulous 16th century Grade II* manor house set in approx. 8 acres within the Lake District National Park. Period features include a Tudor staircase and panelled oak door. 3 beds, 2 baths, 3 receps, kitchen/dining room, garden, barn, parking. Still available. £800,000; Finest Properties

Surrey: Magna Carta Lane, Runnymede

Magna Carta Lane, Runnymede, Surrey

(Image credit: Dexters / Waterview)

Magnificent and historic Grade II house set in nearly 4 acres on a private island on the River Thames. The property houses the charter room where the Magna Carta is believed to have been signed. 6 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 6 receps, garden, outbuilding. Still available. £4.5 million; Dexters/Waterview

Worcestershire: The Court House, Wolverley

The Court House, Wolverley, Worcestershire

(Image credit: Morgan Aps)

This atmospheric Grade II* property was built in 1829 and boasts period features including a full-height gothic portico. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, parking. Still available. £550,000; Morgan Aps

Highlands: Doune Bay Lodge, Knoydart, Mallaig

Doune Bay Lodge, Knoydart, Mallaig, Highlands

(Image credit: Savills)

A superb off-grid lodge nestled in its own cove with a beach, which enjoys panoramic views over the Sound of Sleat to the Isle of Skye and the Cuillin mountain range. 5 suites, kitchen, open-plan living/dining room, boathouse, garden, parking. Currently under offer. OIEO £395,000; Savills

Essex: Redshank, St Osyth

Redshank, St Osyth, Essex

(Image credit: The Modern House)

Designed by Lisa Shell Architects to resemble both Maunsell Forts and redshanks (a wading bird), this unique home hovers above salty marshland. 1 bed, shower, kitchen/living room, balcony. Sold, price ITRO £400,000; The Modern House

