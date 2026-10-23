The greatest horror books of all time

An intergenerational haunting, a demonic possession and disastrous home purchase headline the best horror novels

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Book covers of ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ by Shirley Jackson, ‘The Stand’ by Stephen King, ‘Come Closer’ by Sara Gran, and ‘The Grip of It” by Jac Jemc
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(Image credit: Penguin / Atlantic Books / Bloomsbury / Doubleday)

Because a handful of novelists dominate mainstream horror fiction, it can be easy to miss how rich and diverse literary horror is — including, of course, the work of the King himself. These four terrific novels combine sharp prose with well-crafted terror.

‘The Haunting of Hill House’ by Shirley Jackson (1959)

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David Faris, The Week US
David Faris, The Week US

David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.

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