The 4 scariest movies of all time

Many horror hits are more fascinating or engrossing than terrifying. But these four films manage to create genuinely unnerving atmospheres of dread.

‘The Exorcist’ (1973)

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Director William Friedkin’s classic brought demonic terror straight to the heart of the postwar American suburbs with this story of a young girl’s possession. It retains its capacity to horrify, a film that “leaves the audience subject to devilish, claustrophobic torment,” said Brian Eggert at Deep Focus Review . ( HBO Max )

‘The Blair Witch Project’ (1999)

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The film that invented the “found footage” trope is also viscerally scary, following a group of students into the woods to investigate a local supernatural legend. Relying on atmosphere instead of flashy special effects, it “set up a convincing everyday reality and furtively sneaked the horror in,” said Steve Rose at The Guardian . ( HBO Max )

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‘Session 9’ (2001)

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A group of workers is sent to clear asbestos from an abandoned mental hospital and slowly succumbs to claustrophobia, paranoia and fear. This “character-driven take on the classic haunted house movie” is “one of the great American horror films of the 21st century,” said Matthew Monagle at Roger Ebert . ( AMC+ )

‘The Witch’ (2015)

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Director Robert Eggers delivers a taut, terrifying period piece with this tale of a 17th-century New England family expelled from their village and stalked by a witch — a movie that also put the then-fledgling studio A24 on the map. Suffused with “quiet, tangible malevolence,” the movie “carefully strips you of modern sensibilities, pulling you into a world without irony or awareness,” said David Crow at Den of Geek . ( Prime Video )