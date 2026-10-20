The 4 scariest movies of all time

Found footage, folk horror and claustrophobia abound in these truly horrifying movies

David Faris, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Ellen Burstyn and Linda Blair star in the William Friedkin movie &#039;The Exorcist&#039; (1973)
Linda Blair and Ellen Burstyn starred in the shocking now-classic ‘The Exorcist’
(Image credit: Screen Archives / Getty Images)

Many horror hits are more fascinating or engrossing than terrifying. But these four films manage to create genuinely unnerving atmospheres of dread.

‘The Exorcist’ (1973)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week US
David Faris, The Week US
David Faris, The Week US

David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.

Explore your latest briefing

Explore your latest briefing