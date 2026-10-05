6 horror movies to watch this fall

Traveling mediums, zombie outbreaks and a Jessica Chastain doppelganger highlight the season’s scariest offerings

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Austin Abrams stars as Bryan Hodukavich in &#039;Resident Evil&#039; (2026)
The zombies are at every turn in the new ‘Resident Evil’ adaptation
(Image credit: Pictorial Press / Sony Pictures / Alamy)
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Unless they are holding back some last-minute surprises, studios have not timed their best horror releases to coincide directly with Halloween this year. They are instead distributing them over the course of the larger pumpkin, sweater and apple-picking season. Whether you are looking for a zombie apocalypse, ghost story or blood-soaked slasher, you won’t be disappointed.

‘Never After Dark’

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David Faris, The Week US
David Faris, The Week US

David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.

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