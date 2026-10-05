6 horror movies to watch this fall

Unless they are holding back some last-minute surprises, studios have not timed their best horror releases to coincide directly with Halloween this year. They are instead distributing them over the course of the larger pumpkin, sweater and apple-picking season. Whether you are looking for a zombie apocalypse, ghost story or blood-soaked slasher, you won’t be disappointed.

‘Never After Dark’

Never After Dark - Official Trailer | Starring Moeka Hoshi | In Theaters September 25 - YouTube Watch On

Airi (Moeka Hoshi) is a sought-after traveling medium who specializes in releasing tormented spirits so they can move on to the next plane of existence. She is hired by Teiko (Tae Kimura) to clear a ghost from his sleek countryside hotel while her son, Gunji (Kento Kaku), brings a Dana Scully energy as the supernatural skeptic. The spirit is called The Gaping Mouth Man (Mutsuo Yoshioka), and he is more than the icily competent Airi bargained for. Anchored by Hoshi’s “deeply present, engaged performance,” writer-director Dave Boyle’s film “builds atmosphere and tension to a truly insane final act,” said Brian Tallerico at Roger Ebert . (in theaters now)

‘Resident Evil’

Resident Evil - Official Trailer - Only in cinemas September 18 - YouTube Watch On

Even hardcore fans of the 90s-era Capcom game would admit that most of the “Resident Evil” movies have been pretty mid . Now, with “Weapons” and “Barbarian” director Zach Cregger on board, the franchise has been given new life.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Sign up

Latest Videos From The Week US Watch full video here:

“Resident Evil” follows, often from the first-person vantage point like in the game, disheveled hospital courier Bryan (Austin Abrams) as his late-night organ delivery is waylaid by a viral outbreak that swiftly turns people into tentacled, zombie-like nightmares. Cregger’s “lean, gripping and relentless” film shows “how movies and video games can merge in a way that makes them stronger for sharing their DNA rather than disfiguring them both,” said David Ehrlich at IndieWire . (in theaters now)

‘Verity’

Verity | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson headline director Michael Showalter’s adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling— and originally self-published — novel. Johnson plays Lowen Ashleigh, a down-on-her-luck ghost writer hired to complete a bestselling thriller series for the novelist Verity Crawford (Hathaway) after she is rendered comatose in an accident. But when Lowen starts digging around, she unearths terrifying secrets about Verity and her husband, Jeremy (Josh Hartnett). It looks like a “thrilling movie that promises a ton of mystery,” said Anthony Nash at ComingSoon.net . (in theaters now)

‘Other Mommy’

Other Mommy | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Rob Savage (“Host”) helms this tale of Bela (Arabella Olivia Clark) an eight-year-old menaced along with her father (Jay Duplass) by a sinister, shapeshifting doppelganger of her mother (Jessica Chastain) whom she calls “Other Mommy.” Based on a novel by Josh Malerman (“Bird Box”), this nutty-looking movie is almost guaranteed to be the commercial horror hit of the fall by virtue of Chastain’s presence. The film’s theme “explores the limits of family and how fragile the bonds built within it can be if parents don’t guarantee their children a safe and stable homelife,” said Ricardo Serrano Denis at The Beat . (in theaters Oct. 9)

‘The Cycle’

The Cycle - Official Teaser Trailer (2026) Deborah Ann Woll - YouTube Watch On

Is the latest film from writer-director Jordan Downey (“The Head Hunter”) a creature feature? Psychological horror? Whatever it is, the trailer will make your skin crawl.

Sign up to get Today’s Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the day’s biggest news and analysis – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When three bodies are found brutally torn apart in a house, Meg (Deborah Ann Woll) is informed by Ian (Will Hochman), the detective working the case, that one of them is her father, who has been missing for 36 years. After the discovery of the body, Meg finds herself at the “center of a mystery involving an estranged father, a horrifying crime scene and secrets that apparently refused to stay buried,” said Hannah Hunt at Collider . (Oct. 23 on Shudder)

‘Victorian Psycho’

Victorian Psycho | Official Trailer | Bleecker Street - YouTube Watch On

The best way to describe “Victorian Psycho” might be “Saltburn” meets “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” Maika Monroe plays Winifred Notty, an unrepentant sociopath who takes a job as a governess for the two children of Mr. and Mrs. Pounds (Jason Isaacs and Ruth Wilson) at their secluded manor and swiftly begins butchering the staff.