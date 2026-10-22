The best Halloween movies ever made

Werewolves, demons and a haunted house gone wrong add up to the most memorable spooky-season films

David Faris, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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&#039;Halloween&#039; (1978) directed by John Carpenter
Michael Myers, doing what he does best: being quietly threatening
(Image credit: Compass International Pictures / Sunset Boulevard / Corbis / Getty Images)

A movie doesn’t have to be set on Halloween to be scary, but it doesn’t hurt. The holiday atmosphere can provide an extra element of suspense when done right, as in these four notable films.

‘Halloween’ (1978)

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David Faris, The Week US
David Faris, The Week US

David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.

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