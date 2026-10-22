The best Halloween movies ever made

A movie doesn’t have to be set on Halloween to be scary, but it doesn’t hurt. The holiday atmosphere can provide an extra element of suspense when done right, as in these four notable films.

‘Halloween’ (1978)

Halloween (1978) 2023 4K Restoration Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Horror legend John Carpenter’s lean, franchise-launching slasher deftly added a supernatural aspect in the unkillable, knife-wielding mental institution-escapee Michael Myers. The classic puts “viewers through a troubled nightmare of suspense and uncertain dread,” said Brian Eggert at Deep Focus Review . ( AMC+ )

‘Ginger Snaps’ (2000)

Ginger Snaps (2001) Official Trailer - Emily Perkins, Katharine Isabelle, Mimi Rogers - YouTube Watch On

In this Canadian cult classic that doubles as a coming-of-age story, a sardonic goth transforms into a werewolf in the days leading up to Halloween and terrifies her younger sister. The movie, through character-building and atmosphere, “has fun with its own premises without turning into an empty camp exercise,” said Dave Kehr at The New York Times . ( Peacock )

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Sign up

Latest Videos From The Week US Watch full video here:

‘Trick ’r Treat’ (2007)

Trick 'r Treat (2007) Trailer #2 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Arguably the best horror anthology ever, the movie features four intersecting segments centered around a demonic, pumpkin-headed trick-or-treater seeking to avenge sins of the town’s past. It’s a movie that “feels less like it was merely set on the holiday and more like it was built out of everything people love about it,” said Arleigh at Through the Shattered Lens . ( HBO Max )

‘Hell House LLC’ (2015)

HELL HOUSE LLC (2016) Official Trailer HD - YouTube Watch On

In this found footage gem, a documentary team seeks the truth about a haunted house massacre by tracking down its sole survivor, who has tapes. With a slow-burn build-up, the film is a “genuinely suspenseful movie that carefully sets up its scares in a way that actually contributes to the story,” said Luiz H.C. at Bloody Disgusting . ( AMC+ )