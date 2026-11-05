Talking Point

Is the Catholic Church’s just-war theory obsolete?

Pope Leo drives a rethinking of an old doctrine

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost leads rosary prayers for the health of Pope Francis in St Peter&#039;s Square on March 3, 2025 in Vatican City.
Pope Leo drew the ire of President Donald Trump earlier this year by criticizing the US war against Iran
(Image credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

War is hell. For more than 1,000 years, though, the Catholic Church has used just-war theory to bring the light of heaven to humanity’s ugly conflicts. The doctrine creates moral guardrails for when nations choose to fight and how their armies conduct themselves in combat. Now the church, under the guidance of Pope Leo, is having second thoughts.

Just cause, just means?

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

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