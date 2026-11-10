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The best fantasy TV series ever imagined

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ bookend the finest fantasy offerings

David Faris, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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1998 The cast of &quot;Buffy The Vampire Slayer.&quot; From l-r: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Charisma Carpenter, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan and Seth Green.
The TV adaptation of ‘Buffy’ remains a pop-culture icon
(Image credit: Getty Images / Handout / Hulton Archive)

As an art form, fantasy has always sailed into the fierce headwinds of elite dismissal. Then there are the wild exceptions: These superb series are beloved by both critics and audiences alike.

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ (1997-2003)

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David Faris, The Week US
David Faris, The Week US

David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.

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