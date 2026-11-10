The best fantasy TV series ever imagined
‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ bookend the finest fantasy offerings
As an art form, fantasy has always sailed into the fierce headwinds of elite dismissal. Then there are the wild exceptions: These superb series are beloved by both critics and audiences alike.
‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ (1997-2003)
A group of teenagers in the town of Sunnydale battles demons and vampires emanating from the “Hellmouth” in this witty, kitschy cult classic that doubles as a coming-of-age story. A “knockout” series, it articulates the “realities of growing up, when perception and loyalties are constantly shifting,” said Steve Vineberg at The New York Times. (Disney+)
‘Charmed’ (1998-2006)
Three San Francisco sisters lead double lives as benevolent witches fighting the forces of evil in a show that delivers a masterclass in network-era storytelling. In addition to “schlock horror, campy giggles and skintight leather pants,” the series contains “some really meaningful and resonant messages,” said Isabelle Oderberg at The Guardian. (Peacock)
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‘True Blood’ (2008-2014)
Sporting cinematic aesthetics, a lavish budget and A-list actors, “True Blood” follows Louisiana vampires who can join human society by drinking a synthetic blood substitute, a premise that leads to intrigue and social upheaval. It’s a “juju-laced, borderline-bonkers slab of Southern Gothic that delights in its pulpiness,” said William Thomas at Empire. (HBO Max)
‘Game of Thrones’ (2011-2019)
Ultraviolent and explicit, HBO’s franchise-launching, discourse-driving hit revolves around the warring kingdoms in the fictional realm of Westeros as they battle one another plus supernatural threats. The “singularly epic” series became a “cultural juggernaut that heralded new norms in TV storytelling,” said Inkoo Kang at Slate. (HBO Max)
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David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.