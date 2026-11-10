The best fantasy TV series ever imagined

As an art form, fantasy has always sailed into the fierce headwinds of elite dismissal. Then there are the wild exceptions: These superb series are beloved by both critics and audiences alike.

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ (1997-2003)

A group of teenagers in the town of Sunnydale battles demons and vampires emanating from the “Hellmouth” in this witty, kitschy cult classic that doubles as a coming-of-age story. A “knockout” series, it articulates the “realities of growing up, when perception and loyalties are constantly shifting,” said Steve Vineberg at The New York Times . ( Disney+ )

‘Charmed’ (1998-2006)

Three San Francisco sisters lead double lives as benevolent witches fighting the forces of evil in a show that delivers a masterclass in network-era storytelling. In addition to “schlock horror, campy giggles and skintight leather pants,” the series contains “some really meaningful and resonant messages,” said Isabelle Oderberg at The Guardian . ( Peacock )

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‘True Blood’ (2008-2014)

Sporting cinematic aesthetics, a lavish budget and A-list actors, “True Blood” follows Louisiana vampires who can join human society by drinking a synthetic blood substitute, a premise that leads to intrigue and social upheaval. It’s a “juju-laced, borderline-bonkers slab of Southern Gothic that delights in its pulpiness,” said William Thomas at Empire . ( HBO Max )

‘Game of Thrones’ (2011-2019)

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Ultraviolent and explicit, HBO’s franchise-launching , discourse-driving hit revolves around the warring kingdoms in the fictional realm of Westeros as they battle one another plus supernatural threats. The “singularly epic” series became a “cultural juggernaut that heralded new norms in TV storytelling,” said Inkoo Kang at Slate . ( HBO Max )