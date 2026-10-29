The movies that define the quintessential romantic comedy

Hollywood has reliably churned out rom-coms for a century, but only a handful have survived the unromantic ravages of time. These four classics helped define the genre.

‘The Philadelphia Story’ (1940)

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Unusual for its time in centering a woman’s agency, “The Philadelphia Story” follows Tracy (Katharine Hepburn) as she reconsiders her plans to embark on a second marriage. The film is “far deeper and richer than its whimsical surface style might lead you to believe,” said Jeremiah Kipp at Slant Magazine . ( Prime Video )

‘Say Anything’ (1989)

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Aimless but charming Lloyd (John Cusack) falls for the ambitious Diane (Ione Skye) as the end of high school draws near in this hilarious but also poignant film. This love story “rings as clear and true as a bell,” said Elizabeth Nelson at The Ringer . ( Prime Video )

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‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ (1997)

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Julianne (Julia Roberts) treks to Chicago with a secret plan to break up the wedding of her best friend in a film that helped define friendships between men and women. It also has the “chutzpah to turn the rom-com formula on its head,” said Lisa Niven-Phillips at The Guardian . ( Paramount+ )

‘Knocked Up’ (2007)

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Alison (Katherine Heigl) realizes she’s pregnant after a one-night stand with the charming but indolent stoner Ben (Seth Rogen) in an uproarious romp that embodied the early aughts romantic comedy. This "instant" classic “captures the sexual confusion and moral ambivalence of our moment,” said A.O. Scott at The New York Times . ( Netflix )