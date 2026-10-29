The movies that define the quintessential romantic comedy

These will-they-or-won’t-they narratives stand out from the rom-com crowd

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Katharine Hepburn and Jimmy Stewart in a scene from the movie &#039;The Philadelphia Story&#039;
Katharine Hepburn and James Stewart brought ‘The Philadelphia Story’ to charming life
(Image credit: Donaldson Collection / Getty Images)

Hollywood has reliably churned out rom-coms for a century, but only a handful have survived the unromantic ravages of time. These four classics helped define the genre.

‘The Philadelphia Story’ (1940)

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David Faris, The Week US
David Faris, The Week US

David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.

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