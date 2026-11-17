Thanksgiving gatherings can be either fulfilling or stressful — and often both. These films capture the emotional wringer at the heart of the ultimate family holiday.

‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ (1987)

Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987) Official Trailer 1 - Steve Martin Movie - YouTube Watch On

Two painfully mismatched, stranded travelers team up to get home to Chicago in time for turkey, plunging them into one uproarious comedic set piece after another. The adventure adds up to a “swift, sometimes delirious comedy that doesn't need to be fussy to be excellent,” said Tim Brayton at Alternate Ending . ( Peacock )

‘Home for the Holidays’ (1995)

Home For The Holidays (1995) - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Long-buried grievances and secrets surface when adult siblings converge on their parents’ house in this prototypical dysfunctional family drama. The film reminds us that we get stressed out before holidays “not because we do not love our families but because we know them so very, very well,” said Roger Ebert at the time. ( Paramount+ )

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‘What’s Cooking’ (2000)

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A story about how four loosely linked Los Angeles families — Black, Latino, Vietnamese and Jewish — adapt Thanksgiving traditions to their own cultures, resulting in a big-hearted look at generational change and family dynamics. It serves a “meal you may feel you've eaten before, but you nonetheless walk away stuffed and happy,” said A.O. Scott at The New York Times . ( Starz )

‘Lez Bomb’ (2018)

Lauren travels home to come out to her family, raising the already high emotional stakes by bringing her girlfriend with her in this little-known and underrated rom-com. It “manages to be both over-the-top funny and yet incredibly realistic,” said Sarah Marloff at The Austin Chronicle . ( Prime Video )