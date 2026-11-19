The best disaster movies of all time
Airports, asteroids and tsunamis star in these renditions of our worst fears
Our enduring fascination with disasters both real and imagined has produced a never-ending string of box office smashes. The question of how humans respond to unexpected, mass tragedies is thrillingly addressed in these four blockbusters.
‘Airport’ (1970)
A sprawling, influential melodrama, “Airport” depicts a snowstorm that paralyzes fictional Lincoln International Airport while a suicide bomber attempts to blow up a Boeing 707. A “cheesy antithesis of the frowning, arty groundswell of the seventies,” the movie has a “certain magnificent cache,” said Ian Nathan at Empire. (Prime Video)
‘Titanic’ (1997)
The most famous human-made catastrophe is brought to life in this award-winning epic that combines a doomed romance with a gorgeously rendered vision of the Titanic’s sinking. A “generous, compassionate spectacle,” it “turned into a cultural landmark and reference point,” said Brian Eggert at Deep Focus Review. (Paramount+)
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‘The Wave’ (2015)
A mountain crumbles into a Norwegian fjord and triggers a tsunami in this gripping film that places thousands in mortal peril. The movie makes the “most of the unique location, which lends itself to jaw-dropping vistas from every camera angle,” said The Hollywood Reporter. (Prime Video)
‘Don’t Look Up’ (2021)
A metaphor for our shambling response to climate change, this side-splitting satire looks at the warped incentives that lead global elites to deny the reality of a civilization-ending comet strike. “Narcissism and all that it has wrought, including the destruction of nature, will finally be our downfall,” said Manohla Dargis at The New York Times. (Netflix)
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David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.