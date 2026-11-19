Our enduring fascination with disasters both real and imagined has produced a never-ending string of box office smashes. The question of how humans respond to unexpected, mass tragedies is thrillingly addressed in these four blockbusters.

‘Airport’ (1970)

Airport (1970) ORIGINAL TRAILER [FHD] - YouTube Watch On

A sprawling, influential melodrama, “Airport” depicts a snowstorm that paralyzes fictional Lincoln International Airport while a suicide bomber attempts to blow up a Boeing 707. A “cheesy antithesis of the frowning, arty groundswell of the seventies,” the movie has a “certain magnificent cache,” said Ian Nathan at Empire . ( Prime Video )

‘Titanic’ (1997)

Titanic (1997) | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The most famous human-made catastrophe is brought to life in this award-winning epic that combines a doomed romance with a gorgeously rendered vision of the Titanic’s sinking. A “generous, compassionate spectacle,” it “turned into a cultural landmark and reference point,” said Brian Eggert at Deep Focus Review . ( Paramount+ )

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Sign up

Latest Videos From The Week US Watch full video here:

‘The Wave’ (2015)

The Wave - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

A mountain crumbles into a Norwegian fjord and triggers a tsunami in this gripping film that places thousands in mortal peril. The movie makes the “most of the unique location, which lends itself to jaw-dropping vistas from every camera angle,” said The Hollywood Reporter . ( Prime Video )

‘Don’t Look Up’ (2021)

DON'T LOOK UP | Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

A metaphor for our shambling response to climate change , this side-splitting satire looks at the warped incentives that lead global elites to deny the reality of a civilization-ending comet strike. “Narcissism and all that it has wrought, including the destruction of nature, will finally be our downfall,” said Manohla Dargis at The New York Times . ( Netflix )