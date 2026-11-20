The Kennedy Center is changing the way it sells access by partnering with ticketing behemoth Ticketmaster. But with the facility’s marquee Kennedy Center Honors on the horizon, combining with the ticket monopoly has created accusations of a conflict of interest.

How is the Kennedy Center using Ticketmaster?

The Kennedy Center will be using Ticketmaster to handle its ticketing arrangements going forward, according to NPR. While the deal was being negotiated, the Kennedy Center’s then-president, Richard Grenell, was being “paid as a board member at Ticketmaster’s parent company, Live Nation.” The Ticketmaster partnership marks a major change for the Kennedy Center, which for decades has “used a not-for-profit platform called Tessitura to handle its ticketing.”

Currently, tickets to the Kennedy Center Honors don’t appear on the organization’s website, which only has a sign-up form to receive ticketing information. The Kennedy Center hasn’t announced when tickets will be available.

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Why are there ethical questions?

Grenell helped negotiate the Ticketmaster deal, even though Live Nation’s “SEC filings show he earned $260,205 from the company in 2025 and received 102 shares of stock when he joined,” said Rolling Out magazine. The center’s new artistic director, Rick Canny, was also a major adviser on the deal for “almost a year and shaped most of its terms,” something that the Kennedy Center’s president would normally do.

“This is literally a conflict of interest,” Richard Briffault, a government ethics professor at Columbia Law School, said to NPR. “If you have a duty of loyalty to an entity in which you’re an officer — if you sit on the board and at the same time you have a financial stake in another entity that does business with, and benefits from, the business with the entity on whose board you sit — that’s a problem.”

Others have noted that the timing seems suspect. Grenell became the Kennedy Center president in February 2025, before “joining Live Nation’s board in May of that year, which sure seems fishy,” said the AV Club. The White House has also been “incredibly helpful to Ticketmaster with its many legal issues of late,” raising further questions. The Justice Department was preparing an antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation when President Donald Trump intervened. The president told a senior DOJ official to “settle it,” said The Wall Street Journal.