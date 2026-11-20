When you think of frugal living, you might think of extremes. But you do not have to go above and beyond to make a difference in your overall financial life.

It may also help to think about being frugal as less about restriction and more about opening up resources to dedicate toward what actually matters to you. “Finding ways to save allows you to focus your money and attention on the things you value, whether that’s saving for a comfortable retirement, traveling or paying down debt ,” said NerdWallet . With that in mind, here are some easy frugal living hacks to try to get started.

1. Stick to a list when shopping

Basic but impactful: Before you go to the grocery store or pull out your phone for some online shopping, have a list in hand. Keep this in the notes app of your phone and update it regularly whenever you realize you have run out of something or have a need to fill. This habit will help you steer clear of impulse purchases , which can quickly increase your bill. Plus, it will make you more intentional about what you do buy.

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2. Search secondhand

Not everything makes sense to buy secondhand, but there are plenty of times a little pre-use will not make much of a difference in quality. “I bought used sports gear for my sons that was advertised on a social media marketplace. Sure, the gear is already a little muddy or sandy, but my kids’ cleats cost $10 a pair, not $50. They will get muddy by the first game anyway,” said Meredith Bodgas at Fidelity .

3. Check if you can borrow before buying

Look for a “local tool ‘lending library’ or a place to rent tools and equipment, rather than buying something you need only rarely,” said NerdWallet. (Tip: your local library is a great place to look.) Or “better yet, ask a neighbor, friend or family member.” This has the added bonus of adding less clutter to your household, especially if it’s an item that you absolutely need now but likely will not need much in the future.

4. Pay attention to unit prices (and don’t overlook generic)

Not sure how good of a deal you’re actually getting, especially when comparing one item to another that is a different size or quantity? The easiest way to tell is by looking at unit price. You will often find that cost is lowest for generic, or the store brand. “There’s no reason to pay more for name brands or fancier versions just because you have the money,” said Kiplinger . You may even be surprised to find, when you check the ingredients list, that there is not much of a meaningful difference.